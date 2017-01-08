Lionel Messi's Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale Is For Sale

FC Barcelona's star Lionel Messi may be a Tata Motors ambassador, but don't expect him to actually drive or own one of the Indian company's cars .
In real life, the 29-year old football/soccer player has owned some of the hottest and most luxurious cars on the planet, which is understandable, considering his net worth is around $280 million.
It is one of these vehicles that recently popped up for sale, a 2012 Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale. Listed on Mobile by a German dealer, the Maser is said to come with paperwork proving that Messi was one of its former owners
Sporting a stealthy matte exterior with red accents, the GranTurismo MC Stradale is powered by a 4.7-liter V8 engine that produces 450 PS (444 HP) and allows the car to go from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds, before reaching a top speed of more than 300 km/h (186 mph).
It was driven for 46,000 km (28,583 miles), and at €119,900 ($126,328) it's definitely not a deal, considering that you could pick one for around €90,000 ($94,825), or less, but how often can you brag about driving Messi's former car?