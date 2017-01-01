Listen To The Mechanical Symphony Of The Aston Martin DB4 GT Lightweight

Some cars are just more special than the others and this Aston Martin DB4 GT Lightweight is living proof of that.
Aston Martin’s decision to revive this beautiful creation is justified even more after watching the latest Petrolicious film which shows one of the only four original ‘Build Sheet’ Lightweight models.
Back in the day, Aston Martin built 75 DB4 GTs, with only eight of them being lightweight models. Out of those eight, four of them are described as ‘Build Sheet’ spec cars, meaning they were originally ordered with the full factory lightweight construction details.
The car you see here was originally ordered by Thomas Sopwith, a British aviation pioneer and now is in the possession of Paul Michael, owner of Hexagon Classics. The DB4 GT has a shorter wheelbase by 13cm, compared to the standard DB4 and is powered by a 301hp straight six engine.
Aston Martin claimed at the time a 0-60mph (96km/h) in 6.1 seconds with a top speed of 153mph (246km/h) , with the DB4 GT Lightweight weighing 91kg / 200 lbs less than the car it’s based on.
These cars were designed to take on Ferrari’s 250 GT SWBs in motorsport and to this day, manage to make your hair on the back of your neck stand.