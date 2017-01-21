Look At The Alfa Romeo GTL Series Evo And Try Saying You Don't Want One

In today's modern automotive landscape, hypercars are kings, and not only for their out-of-this world performance and tech credentials.
Sure, the LaFerrari or the McLaren P1 might go like the wind, but so do a lot of other cars. What really sets these apart in the eyes of even the most casual observers is their appearance, looking like they just popped out of a Hollywood set.
We can easily say the same thing about this Alfa GTL Series Evo study from designer Matteo Gentile. It's low, wide and highly futuristic, which means it would probably fit right in with the current crop of hypercars.
However, we should make one tiny technical observation regarding its dimensions. Visually speaking, this concept looks quite long and aerodynamic. That last part is a good thing, but its overall length makes it seem more appropriate for catching bad guys in Gotham City rather than setting track records on the Nurburgring.
Other than that, we're digging the transparent glass on top, as well as all the aero mods such as the vents that run through the wheel arches.