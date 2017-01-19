Lotus SUV Is '4 Or 5 Years Away', Says Company's Boss

Lotus has been mulling the launch of an SUV for quite some time now, but the company is reportedly taking a first step towards making it a reality.
Challenging the likes of BMW X3, Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Porsche Macan, the company's upcoming model won't show its fangs sooner than the next decade, Autocar reports, citing the company's chief, Jean-Marc Gales.
The vehicle is "four of five years away, as with the rest of the new range", Gales said, adding that it would be "a nice addition to the lineup" and noting that "no one makes a lightweight, good-handling SUV".
Work on Lotus' first SUV has already started, but its design is said to be far from being finalized. Moreover, the vehicle has yet to be signed off for production, but once these decisions are taken, the SUV will likely be co-developed with the brand's Chinese partner, Goldstar Heavy Industrial.
Additionally, the Lotus SUV is also expected to be built in China at a new plant located in Guangzhou, which is said to be a $1.5 billion project, signed between Goldstar, Proton and Group Lotus.
Note: Lotus APX Concept pictured