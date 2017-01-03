Lotus Working Flat Out On Sports Cars, Still Interested In An SUV

Lotus is remaining committed to extending its current range of sports cars with new variants and updated models, but at the same time it is also looking into the possibility of a future SUV.
While speaking with Car Magazine late last year, Lotus chief executive Jean-Marc Gales confirmed that a Roadster variant of the current-generation Evora is just around the corner and will be launched sometime this year. According to Gales, the Evora Roadster won't be any heavier than the Coupe.
Although the Evora will receive some additional derivatives, Gales says that it is no longer focused on simply increasing power and is instead prioritizing aerodynamic improvements and reduced weight. It's a similar plan for the current-generation Exige also, with an increased downforce bodywork package being the only immediate plan for the model.
In late November, the British brand confirmed that the next-generation Elise will arrive in 2020. Two years later, the next-gen Exige will launch. As for the much-rumored Lotus SUV, Gales commented it is still on the cards but that it is not an immediate priority.
“We need technical partners, which we are currently looking for. We are building a prototype, for testing at the end of this year [2016]. But for now we are working flat out on the sports cars”, he said.