Low Mileage Ferrari 360 Spider Leaves Time Capsule For Auction

The Ferrari 360 doesn’t normally attract collectors, at least not yet and not unless it's a bargain or an extremely well-preserved example.
But this 2002 example from Silverstone Auction's Race Retro Classic Car Sale on February 25, should capture their attention.
It came from a private collection in Luxembourg, where it was properly stored and taken out on rare occasions, which is why it only has 3,000 miles (4,828 km) on the odo, as proved by the perfect Grigio Titanio-finished exterior and Ferrari tan leather, which has no signs of wear.
Re-commissioned in 2014 by JMH Automotive, said to be a well-known Ferrari specialist, the 360 Spider had a full service two years later, and it's currently waiting to hit the road, and have its 3.6-liter V8 engine that sits under a glass hood, revved properly.
Ferrari 360 Spiders can often be had for well under $100,000 on the used car market, but given the condition and low mileage, this one is expected to return between £80,000 and £90,000 ($101,000-$113,000).