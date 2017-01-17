Lucid Air To Ship With Hardware To Support Fully Autonomous Driving

Lucid Motors has confirmed that Mobileye will supply the autonomous technology to allow its first vehicle, the Air, the ability for total self-driving capability.
As Tesla recently confirmed, Lucid has made the decision to equip the Air with six cameras, radar and lidar sensors to build a virtual map of the world. Mobileye will then supply the platform to run the self-driving features with full 8-camera surround view processing, sensor fusion software, Road Experience Management and crowd-base localization capability.
Mobileye says that these technologies will enable a suite of advanced autonomous systems when the Air launches and that through over-the-air updates, the luxury sedan will slowly transition to full autonomous driving functionality.
Although Lucid doesn't intend on launching the Air until 2018, the concept has enjoyed huge praise since its release a couple of weeks ago. It combines a spectacular interior and exterior design with dual electric motors making for a total of 1,000 hp. Additionally, the Lucid Air will be offered with a 100 kWh or 130 kWh battery pack, the latter of which will allow for a 400 mile range.
The first 250 examples of the Lucid Air sold will be priced from around $160,000. A less expensive variant will then launch.