Ludacris Doesn’t 'Act A Fool' With His New Ride, An Acura NSX

More than six months after the first example rolled off the assembly lines in Ohio, Ludacris has taken delivery of his new Acura NSX.
The famous American rapper and actor, who played the role of Tej Parker in the Fast & Furious franchise, shared a few images with the supercar on social media, revealing his preferred choice of the interior, red, and dressing to match it.
Christopher Brian Bridges, as is his actual name, is already a longtime owner of a 1993 Acura Legend, bought before he became famous - a far cry from the the NSX, which was delivered around Christmas and carries a $156,000 starting price, before adding any optional equipment.
Powering the supercar is a 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo engine, assisted by three electric motors, which work together to produce a combined 573 horsepower and 476 pound-feet (645 Nm) of torque, fed to all four wheels through a 9-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Acura NSX goes from zero to sixty miles per hour (96 km/h) in just 2.7 seconds and tops out at 191 mph (307 km/h).