Lykan Hypersport, Ferrari And McLaren Tear Up The Middle East's Best Road

If you’re an automotive enthusiast, there are few greater joys than driving the perfect car on the perfect road and recently, YouTuber MrJWW enjoyed one of those incredible experiences in the Middle East.
While some of the alpine passes in Europe are considered among the world’s finest driving roads, the ribbon of tarmac in the video below, dubbed Jebel Jais and located in Ras Al Khaimah, looks every bit as sensational.
The 32 km (20 mile) route was closed off for a Ferrari 488 Spider, McLaren 650S Spider and Lykan Hypersport to enjoy and thanks to the picture perfect smooth surface and the generously wide three lanes, it is surely better than many tracks around the world.
Curiously, the UAE government has spent $80 million on the road and at the moment, it doesn’t actually lead anywhere, other than to the top of the expansive mountain range, making it the perfect place to let loose in two of the industry’s most exciting mid-engined supercars.
This truly is driving heaven.