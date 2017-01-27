Lynk & Co Wary Of Trump Taxes Before U.S. Launch

Chinese automaker Geely says that it may have to change its plans of launching its Lynk & Co mobility brand in the United States in early 2019 due to the presidency of Donald Trump.
The brand’s first model, dubbed the 01, was unveiled in October last year prior to the U.S. Presidential election. Now with Trump in office and the possibility of new tariffs being placed on imported cars, the company is wary.
While speaking with Reuters at the National Automobile Dealers Association convention in New Orleans, the brand’s senior vice president Alain Visser said such taxes could be a risk for the firm but remains optimistic.
“That's an open question but we're going to offer employment in the U.S. so we believe there's a positive business case to let us in.”
Despite being a new company, Lynk & Co plans on opening 170 retail stores in China this year and is targeting 100 stores for the United States where it will compete against the likes of Toyota and Honda.
Lynk & Co says that its first model, the 01, is the world’s most connected car. It is based around the same modular architecture set to be used by the upcoming Volvo XC40 SUV. Possible engine options include 2.0-liter and 1.5-liter petrol engines as well as a plug-in hybrid. Fully electric models are also likely.