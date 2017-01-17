M Performance, 3D Design, AC Schnitzer & Akrapovic Bits "Voltron" Into This BMW X6M

This BMW X6M was on display at BMW's Abu Dhabi dealership, featuring a host of custom parts from multiple manufacturers.
While generally regarded as being one of the world's most aggressively-styled sports utility vehicles (or activity coupe, whatever you prefer), it seems there's still room for improving on the BMW's X6M's already menacing posture.
Here's what we can see: the carbon fiber mirrors, black kidney grilles, side stripes, black fender vents and black roof finish are all courtesy of M Performance, whereas the aero kit comprised of a front spoiler, side skirts, rear diffuser and boot lid spoiler comes from 3D Design.
The car also has 23" AC1 Forged racing wheels from AC Schnitzer and an Akrapovic Evolution exhaust system, which as you know changes note depending on how aggressively you're revving the engine.
On the inside, we've got red leather on the seats, lower dash, console, arm rest and door panels, as well as red stitching pretty much all over the cabin.