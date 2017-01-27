MADBUL Is A Mazda RX-7 FD With A 1970s RX-3 Face

Drifting sensation ‘Mad’ Mike Whiddett is known for owning some rather impressive drifting machines, none more amazing than his Mazda RX-7 known as ‘MADBUL’.
The car has competed in drifting championships around the world and even participated in events like the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Now, it has undergone a comprehensive transformation and become a mashup of an RX-7 and an RX-3.
Whiddett worked closely with Rocket Bunny to develop a body kit and front-end transformation that has seen the front fascia and bonnet of a 1970’s RX3 grafted onto the RX7. Consequently, the front half is very rectangular and juxtaposes the more curved design of the RX7 rather nicely. Rounding off the visual modifications are a set of custom deep-dish wheels from Rotiform.
Discussing the car, Whiddett said “The car now has got so much history, it’s got more stamps in it’s passport than most humans and its traveled the world numerous times now. We’re calling it Gen 7.3, because it’s half RX3 (my favourite car of all time) and half RX7. We've worked with Rocket Bunny on this custom kit joining the 70’s era RX3 to the 90’s era RX7, it’s all themed back to old school Mazda racing."
Photos Graeme Murray