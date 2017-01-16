Madrid Mayor Says All Cars Will Be Banned From City By 2019

Madrid doesn’t only intend on banning all diesel vehicles from its streets by 2025 but could ban all private cars from its city center by mid-2019.
While speaking with a popular Madrid radio station, city mayor Manuela Carmena said that she intends on having all private cars banned from Madrid by the time she leaves office in May 2019.
It is thought that the ban could see the center of the city zoned off to all private vehicles and that only local residents would be given parking rights. Additionally, the only vehicles that couple operate on the city’s streets would be low-emissions delivery vehicles during working hours.
As part of the ban, the Gia Via, a six-lane road that goes through the city center, could exclusively be used by bikes, buses and taxis if the proposal goes ahead, reports Business Insider.
Carmena’s radical car ban would be the first for a major European city and comes in response to Madrid’s rising pollution levels.