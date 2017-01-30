Man Crashes Into Pagani Zonda F While Filming It

If you thought you were having a bad day, spare a thought for the man that recently rear-ended a custom Pagani Zonda F in Uruguay.
Footage of the incident shows a man filming the blue Zonda from behind while driving a white van. Clearly distracted by the Italian exotic, he slams into the rear of it as traffic banks up in front of him, much to the dismay of a fellow motorist who also filmed the incident.
The Zonda F in question is one of just 25 hardtop examples ever produced and has been adorned in a number of distinct components from the factory. These include a larger carbon fiber rear wing, the same rear diffuser as the Zonda 760-series models and a small carbon fin on the decklid.
Although the video suggests quite a forceful impact, pictures of the damage sustained to the Zonda show that it will be easily repairable (but at a cost). Among the most obvious parts that’ll need replacing are the quad tailpipes and the rear bumper.
Autoblog.com.ar reports that the Zonda F is owned by businessman Jorge Gómez (coleccion_gomez on Instagram). In an interview, Gómez said that it took him eleven years to be able to afford the Zonda and that it is registered in Paraguay because it can’t legally be driven in his home country of Argentina.
Hat tip to Nicolas!