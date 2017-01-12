Manhart's BMW M2 Is More Powerful Than A Lamborghini Huracan

Praised by many and named one of the best BMW M cars that ever existed, the M2 is not exactly underpowered, with 370 PS (365 HP) available on tap.
However, Manhart believes that the stock output is simply not enough for some enthusiasts, and has therefore come up with an extensive upgrade package that sees the 3.0-liter inline-six engine producing a whopping 630 PS (621 HP) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque.
These numbers were achieved by upgrading the turbo and intercooler, remapping the unit, and adding a sports exhaust system. Additionally, the German tuner also added better brakes and a KW-made suspension, in addition to the visual upgrades that include carbon fiber front splitter, hood, side skirts, and rear wing.
The standard wheels were swapped out for 19-inch Mahart Concave One, wrapped in Michelin Cup 2 tires, 255/35 front and 285/30 rear, while the Alcantara interior with gold stitching, and Recaro seats finish up the list of interior mods, of what is one of the most powerful BMW M2 Coupes out there.