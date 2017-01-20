Maserati Salesman Killed After Live Streaming On Facebook At 111 MPH

An employee from a Maserati dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colorado has been killed after live Facebook streaming himself accelerating up to 111 mph (178 km/h).
Last weekend, 24-year-old salesman Brandon Gianopolis from Mike Ward Maserati jumped behind the wheel of a 2017 Ghibli and filmed himself.
Although Gianopoulos wasn't involved in the fatal incident while streaming to Facebook, Autonews reports that police are using the video as an indication that the crash may have ultimately been caused by excessive speed. Additionally, lead public information officer at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Lauren Lakander said that the driver's use of his mobile phone may have played a role in the crash.
In a statement, dealer principal Mike Ward said:
“Brandon was a wonderful young man who will be deeply missed by his family and by his co-workers at Mike Ward Automotive. It is impossible for us to understand why these things happen and we are all extremely saddened by this tragedy. Our condolences go out to his family and all that knew and loved Brandon. Our Prayers are with you all.”