Mcchip-DKR Pumps New Blood Into Lamborghini Aventador SV

PHOTO GALLERY

Not that it really needs it, but Mcchip-DKR has taken the Lamborghini Aventador S to the gym.Thanks to a Level 2 software upgrade and catalytic replacement pipes, Mcchip-DKR gave the already powerful 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine that equips the Italian supercar a bigger bite.As a result, output is up to 792 PS (781 HP) and 731 Nm (539 lb-ft) of torque, meaning an extra 42 PS (41 HP) and 41 Nm (30 lb-ft) of torque, pushed to all four corners. The tuner doesn’t disclose any acceleration figures, but for what it's worth, the standard Aventador SV hits 100km/h (62mph) in just 2.8 seconds.At €11,990 ($12,635), these upgrades definitely do not come cheap, but with prices for used Aventador SVs hovering above $500,000, it's pocket change for owners.Mcchip-DKR does not offer any visual upgrades for the Italian supercar, but there's a wide market to choose from and, depending on the budget or personal taste, tuning firms such as Novitec Wheelsandmore , and Mansory have their own opinion on what an Aventador SV should look like. And if carbon fiber is what you're looking for, then Vitesse AuDessus will happily apply their $40,000+ upgrades.