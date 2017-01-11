Mcchip-DKR Pumps New Blood Into Lamborghini Aventador SV

Not that it really needs it, but Mcchip-DKR has taken the Lamborghini Aventador S to the gym.
Thanks to a Level 2 software upgrade and catalytic replacement pipes, Mcchip-DKR gave the already powerful 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine that equips the Italian supercar a bigger bite.
As a result, output is up to 792 PS (781 HP) and 731 Nm (539 lb-ft) of torque, meaning an extra 42 PS (41 HP) and 41 Nm (30 lb-ft) of torque, pushed to all four corners. The tuner doesn’t disclose any acceleration figures, but for what it's worth, the standard Aventador SV hits 100km/h (62mph) in just 2.8 seconds.
At €11,990 ($12,635), these upgrades definitely do not come cheap, but with prices for used Aventador SVs hovering above $500,000, it's pocket change for owners.
Mcchip-DKR does not offer any visual upgrades for the Italian supercar, but there's a wide market to choose from and, depending on the budget or personal taste, tuning firms such as Novitec, Wheelsandmore, and Mansory have their own opinion on what an Aventador SV should look like. And if carbon fiber is what you're looking for, then Vitesse AuDessus will happily apply their $40,000+ upgrades.