McLaren 650S Becomes Mini P1 GTR After Liberty Walk Transformation

Say what you will about Liberty Walk’s outlandish widebody kits, there’s no denying that they turn heads and split opinions. If you own a supercar and want to attract even more attention to yourself, it’s hard to look past the Japanese firm’s offerings.
Late last year, we got our first look at the brand’s widebody kit for the McLaren 650S and now, a 650S from the UK has benefitted from a similar transformation.
Beyond the obvious fitment of flared front and rear wheel arches, this 650S also includes LB Performance’s towering rear wing which stretches out of the rear fascia just like the P1 GTR. Additionally, the car includes a bright yellow and green racing livery very similar to the paint scheme by the first example of the track-only P1 variant.
Other modifications enjoyed by this 650S include a custom front splitter, extended side skirts, a new rear bumper and a custom diffuser. There are also a set of distinctive forged wheels from 3SDM that include black spokes and brushed chrome lips.