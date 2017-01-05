McLaren Automotive Almost Doubled Their Sales In 2016

2016 was a fine year for McLaren, as the British manufacturer exceeded its own expectations on sales performance.
Estimated initially at 3,000 cars, Woking eventually sold 3,286 units from January to December, a 99.3 percent improvement over 2015, when 1,654 vehicles found new homes.
In the first full year of production, the brand's Sport Series family was responsible for 2,031 deliveries, most of which came from the 570S and 570GT. However, the Super Series continued the success story and McLaren states that 1,255 examples found new homes, last year.
"We’d planned it to be a year of considerable growth, thanks to the first full year of Sports Series production, but it’s surpassed even our own optimistic expectations, having seen development in all regions. We’ve also invested significantly in our future", said McLaren Automotive's CEO, Mike Flewitt.
From a geographic point of view, North America remained McLaren's single largest market, as this is where 1,139 cars were delivered in 2016, up 106 percent, while on the other side of the Atlantic, in Europe, 996 units were sold, representing a 153 percent increase.
China is also a rapid developing market and accounted for 228 cars in total, while the Asia Pacific region grew by 90 percent. A notable 69 percent increase comes from the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America region as well.