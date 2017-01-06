McLaren Has a Winner On Its Hands If The New 720S Looks Like This

McLaren recently confirmed that its successor to the 650S will debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 in early March.
If the latest speculation is to be believed, the model will be dubbed the 720S and debut a new 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine from the Woking-based automaker. While no official pictures or teasers of the P14 have been released, a member on the McLaren Life forum and Drive Tribe has rendered how the car could look.
The renderings in question are based around spy shots which surfaced of the model back in September. They showed a matte grey P14 prototype absent of any camouflage and believed to be adorned with its production-spec body. Although it’s hard to say why McLaren tested such a revealing prototype in public, we now know just how much of a looker the 720S will be.
At the front, it will include a set of thoroughly re-designed headlights which don’t mimic the shape of the brand’s logo like all of its existing models. Additionally, the shape of the vehicle’s cabin will closely mimic that of the P1 hypercar as will some of its prominent lines and creases along the sides.
All in all, the model looks like an appropriate mix between the outgoing 650S and the P1 and seems set to make the design of the 488 GTB seems pedestrian.