McLaren MSO HS Drives In Unison With A P1

As the final model in McLaren's first-generation Super Series range, the MSO HS is bound to become a collector's item and could go down in the brand's history as one of its finest ever production vehicles.
Based around the 675LT, only 25 units of the MSO HS are being produced and every single one is unique, whether its the paint scheme, options or interior trimmings. Power from the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 sits at an insane 688 PS (678 hp) all of which is pushed to the rear wheels courtesy of a 7-speed transmission.
Although it isn't known which country will receive the most number of MSO HS models, it seems that the U.S. could be at the top of the list and recently, Miller Motorcars took delivery of a glorious example finished in Sterling Grey.
Alongside the grey paint scheme, the supercar includes a number of bright orange accents and to celebrate its delivery, recently hit the streets alongside a P1 painted in the same shade of grey.
Seeing the two most extreme modern-day McLaren road cars side-by-side perfect shows off their similarities and is certainly a scene that won't come around very often.
Which do you prefer, the MSO HS or the P1?