McLaren P1 GTR Listed For Sale In Southern California

With only 375 examples made, the McLaren P1 is an exclusive set of wheels indeed. But the P1 GTR is even more scarce, with only 35 in existence. Seeing one up for sale, then, is a rare opportunity indeed, and that's just what we have here.
The track-focused version of McLaren's hybrid hypercar, the P1 GTR is an altogether more focused machine than the one on which it's based. It features added grip – both aerodynamic (thanks to the fixed wing and splitter) and mechanical (with slick tires). It's also lighter, tighter, and more powerful: its 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 with electric assist is tuned to deliver 987 horsepower – 84 more than the road-going version.
Listed for sale by McLaren Newport Beach is what appears to be only the second P1 GTR made. It's painted Silica White with deep blue racing stripes and the number 02, connoting its apparent place in the production run.
This example also bears the web addresses of Success magazine and celebrity voice coach Roger Love, which may tell us something about the car's commissioning ownership. More intriguing is the inscription on the front splitter of John 3:16 – the most commonly quoted passage in the Christian Bible.
The dealership doesn't disclose the asking price for this rare supercar. But given the prices that previous examples have listed for, we'd be surprised if it were commanding less than four million.