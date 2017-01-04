McLaren’s New Super-Series Model Confirmed For Geneva, Second-Gen Monocage II Carbon Tub Detailed

McLaren officially confirmed that the 650S successor will be revealed in Geneva, showing us for the first time the second-generation carbon fiber Monocage II tub.
Codenamed P14, the model that will replace the 650S in McLaren’s lineup will reportedly carry the 720S nameplate and according to the company, will tip the scales at just 1,283kg, which is 18kg less than a 650S with “comparable specification”.
McLaren says that their new Super Series models will be the lightest in its class, thanks to the new Monocage II carbon tub. The new chassis structure also allowed for an even lower centre of gravity for better handling, a wider cabin entrance and lower sills to improve access.
The company also revealed that they will offer a ‘Visible Monocage’ option to customers who wish to showcase the carbon chassis, exposing the material on the inside area of the A-pillar.
“Super Series is the core of the McLaren business and personifies the blend of extreme performance, crafted luxury and unparalleled driver involvement that is the McLaren heartland,” said McLaren’s CEO, Mike Flewitt. “This is the first time we have replaced a product family and the new Super Series will be absolutely true to McLaren’s pioneering spirit in being a revolutionary leap forwards, both for our brand and the supercar segment.”
So far we heard that the new, reportedly named 720S will be powered by an updated twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 that makes 710hp (720PS), with the new supercar to feature a hardcore ‘Track’ mode which is similar to that of the P1.
The same reports say that sections of the dashboard will physically lower when ‘Track’ mode is enabled in order to help the driver focus on his driving, with the only visible information to be the tachometer, current gear, oil and cooling temperature and tire pressure.
And since this is McLaren we’re talking about, the new car is also said that it will be as fast as the P1 on track, as the company is eager to showcase their progress with the new generation.
The new McLaren will make its debut on March 7 at the Geneva Motor Show, so expect the first official images to show up in early March.
Test car photo sourced from Petrol Ped, YouTube