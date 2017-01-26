Mercedes Aesthetics A Concept Previews New Design Language

The design language set to be adopted by Mercedes-Benz’s future range of compact vehicles has just been previewed in the form of the Aesthetics A sculpture.
In the coming three years, up to eight models from the German brand will adopt styling inspired by the Aesthetics A, including the next-generation A-Class and B-Class. Additionally, successors to the CLA, CLA Shooting Brake and GLA will all receive updated designs, reports Autocar.
Mercedes says that the look previewed by the sculpture is a development of its ‘Sensual Purity’ design language. At the front, these developments include a new grille design mimicking the look first implemented into the range-topping AMG GT-R, dubbed the Panamericana grille. The hood continues to be characterized by aggressive lines and sharp creases.
Perhaps the most obvious alteration in the brand’s design language are the simplified sides. Rather than supporting a host of different lines and shapes, the sides now simply consist of a single character line stretching from the corners of the headlights through to the taillights.
Discussing this, Mercedes-Benz chief design officer Gordgen Wagener said “Form and body are what remain when creases and lines are reduced to the extreme. We have the courage to apply this purism. In combination with sensual surface design, the upcoming generation of the compact class has the potential to herald a new design era.”
Alongside the design traits of the Aesthetics A being implemented into future compact cars from Mercedes, the new CLS is also expected to get the updated design treatment.