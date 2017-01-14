Mercedes-AMG A45: 443HP Tuned Vs 376HP Stock Model

Over the past few years, hot hatchbacks have become what you could call, hyper-hatchbacks, punching well above their weight.
Take the Mercedes-AMG A45 for example, which is normally good for 381 PS (376 HP) and 475 Nm (350 lb-ft) of torque. Add to that the all-wheel drive system and that it weighs 1,555 kg (3,428 lbs), and you've got yourself a tough car to beat in a straight line.
Just think about it for a moment; the A-Class remains a compact family hatchback yet at its best, it can beat something like a previous-generation BMW M5 E60 in a 1/4 mile race.
As impressive as that may sound, for some, it's not enough, which is why we have tuners squeezing even more power from these cars, like this 450 PS (443 HP) A45 AMG.
While we're not presented with any acceleration numbers here, we'll just mention that the stock A45 can hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.2 seconds.