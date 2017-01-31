Mercedes-AMG GLE43 Expands Sub-Performance Lineup To 9 Models

Mercedes keeps making its performance models more and more extreme to the point that the “standard” AMG models are bordering on the hardness of core previously exhibited by the Black Series. Which could, incidentally, be why we haven't seen any of those lately.
But here's the thing: not everybody wants something that extreme. Hence the 43 line.
Slotting in between the standard Benz lineup and the flagship 63 models, the AMG 43s are essentially to Mercedes what the S models are to Audi or the M Performance line is to BMW – which is, to say, enhanced performance without going over the top.
At this point, Mercedes-AMG offers nine such models in the US market – including the SLC43 roadster, GLC43 crossover, and C43 sedan, coupe, and cabriolet. The E43 sedan, GLE43 Coupe, and GLC43 Coupe are all launching over the course of the next few months – along with the conventional GLE43 crossover that is now joining the lineup.
Instead of a big, heavy V8, the 43 models pack a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 – still made under Affalterbach's “one man, one engine” standard as everything else it makes. The engine produces 362 horsepower (save for the E43 which offers even more at 396 hp), and comes mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive (except for the rear-drive SLC43).
The new GLE43 is the largest of the 43 range, and reaches dealers this quarter. Its arrival brings the entire North American AMG lineup up to 34 for 2017, including four-, six-, eight, and twelve-cylinder models of every shape and size: coupes, convertibles, roadsters, sedans, and crossovers. So no matter what type of luxury vehicle for which you may be in the market, AMG's growing 43 series has you covered.