Mercedes-AMG GT C Coupe Heralds Facelifted Range In Detroit

You've heard the expression “if it ain't broke, don't fix it?” Well the engineers at Mercedes-AMG apparently haven't, and that's alright with us. Because while the GT coupe hasn't even been on the market for three years yet, it has already undergone a facelift.
Revealed at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, the updated Mercedes-AMG GT brings with it several advancements. There's a new special Edition 50 (but more on that in another post). The original GT and GT S models have been revised. And there's a new C-spec coupe as well.
Arriving on the occasion of AMG's 50th anniversary, the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT announces its presence with a new grille. The 15-slatted aperture is dubbed the AMG Panamericana grille, and is visually borrowed from the GT3 racing version. There's a new front bumper to go with it, and the Airpanel active aero system that debuted on the top-of-the-line GT R has made its way across the range. And there are new options packages as well, including a smartphone-linked track telematics system.
Best of all is more power: the base model (in both coupe and convertible forms) now produces 469 horsepower (13 more than before) and 465 lb-ft of torque (up by 22). The S model jumps by 12 hp to 515 and by 15 lb-ft to 494. 0-60 times are quoted at 3.9 and 3.7 seconds, respectively.
Not enough? Mercedes is also extending the C model launched on the Roadster version to the coupe as well, bringing with it an even more potent version of that 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. At 550 horsepower, it slots in above the base and S models but below the 577-horse GT R. The GT C also features larger wheels on a wider rear track, adaptive damping, and active rear-axle steering, its arrival bringing the family up to six road-going models (with the S and R available only with fixed roofs).