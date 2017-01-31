Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Hits The Road In 'Video Brochure'

Some four months after its official presentation, the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster is getting ready to make some noise in the USA.
Detailed in a 2-minute long footage, the drop-top is billed as being "perhaps the most complete and most exciting achievement yet" of the family.
"The all-new Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster is the car the open road was built for. It’s the ultimate expression of everything the AMG brand represents – the passion, the emotion, the motorsport obsession, the engineering genius", the company writes.
Moreover, the GT C Roadster is Merc's bet for this year's Super Bowl with a spot featuring actor Peter Fonda and a group of bikers, which will air during the fourth quarter of the game between the Pats and the Falcons, on February 5.
Pumping out 547 horsepower and 501 pound-feet (680 N) of torque to the rear wheels is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which is used across a wide range of new AMGs, and allows the roadster to sprint from rest to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.7 seconds, and reach a top speed of 196 mph (316 km/h).