Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Was Born To Be Wild In Super Bowl 'Easy Rider' Spot

Joining other names in the automotive industry for this year's Super Bowl is Mercedes-AMG, which have just released their new spot.
Called 'Easy Rider' and created to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the performance sub-brand, it features the Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster paying homage to the original cult film from 1969.
With Steppenwolf's 'Born to be wild' song playing in the background, the video follows a group of hardcore bikers, who are still clinging on to their dream of freedom on two wheels.
Their testosterone display in a run-down bar on Route 66 is interrupted when one of their own comes bursting in, saying that their bikes have been blocked by the new Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster. Looking for some revenge, the men walked out, only to find actor Peter Fonda responsible for the daring act.
Mercedes-AMG's latest ad will air in the fourth quarter of the Big Game, on February 5, and will be preceded by a rerun of last year's spot 'Snow Date', during the Pre-Game show.