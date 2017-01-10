Mercedes-AMG Hypercar Has Been Baptized 'Project One'

Mercedes-AMG have started referring to their upcoming hypercar using the 'Project One' designation, which appears to be a codename.
Announced on their official website, the Germans describe their upcoming model as "probably the most fascinating two-seater that will ever hit the road".
Underneath its muscular body that was developed in the wind tunnel, Mercedes-Benz utilizes a high-revving 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 engine taken straight from their F1 car and modified for road use, which, together with an electric motor, pushes out more than 1,000 horsepower.
Word on the street has it that despite, not even knowing what it looks like yet, collectors have already purchased almost the entire batch, which is said to include 200 to 300 examples, priced at roughly $2.5 million each. The car is expected to be introduced in the second half of the year.
