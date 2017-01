Mercedes-AMG Opens Its First Ever Standalone Showroom In Tokyo, Sydney Will Follow

PHOTO GALLERY

Coming after a successful year during which they expanded their product lineup , Mercedes-AMG have reached a milestone in their strategy with the opening of the first standalone showroom.Unlike the 400 AMG Performance Centers that have been opened over the past 9 years, in 40 countries across the globe, and which were integrated into existing Mercedes-Benz dealerships, the AMG showroom located in Tokyo's Setagaya district in Japan, stands on its own. A second dedicated showroom will follow later this year, in Sydney, Australia.", said Mercedes-AMG boss, Tobias Moers.The Tokyo outlet's center piece is the latest addition at the upper end of the sub-brand's range - the Mercedes-AMG GT R , which broke cover last summer during the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Powering the high-performance model is the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which was massaged to deliver 585 PS (577 HP) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque, helping it go from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.6 seconds, and up to a top speed of 318 km/h (198 mph).However, the GT R won't sit at the top of the AMG family for long, as the Germans already have a hypercar in store . Codenamed the 'Project One', the impressive vehicle will be powered by the Formula 1 1.6-liter V6 and an electric motor, which will deliver more than 1,000 HP. Limited to 200-300 units , it will be presented in the second half of 2017.