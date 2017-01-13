Mercedes-AMG Opens Its First Ever Standalone Showroom In Tokyo, Sydney Will Follow

Coming after a successful year during which they expanded their product lineup, Mercedes-AMG have reached a milestone in their strategy with the opening of the first standalone showroom.
Unlike the 400 AMG Performance Centers that have been opened over the past 9 years, in 40 countries across the globe, and which were integrated into existing Mercedes-Benz dealerships, the AMG showroom located in Tokyo's Setagaya district in Japan, stands on its own. A second dedicated showroom will follow later this year, in Sydney, Australia.
"The new dedicated store in Tokyo forms the pinnacle of the dealer network and defines the next stage of our sales initiative. With it, we ensure exclusive and competent care for existing and potential AMG customers at the point of sale. The store serves as a role model for future stand-alone projects in other major cities, which are already on the drawing board. Another dedicated store will open in Sydney before the year 2017 is out", said Mercedes-AMG boss, Tobias Moers.
The Tokyo outlet's center piece is the latest addition at the upper end of the sub-brand's range - the Mercedes-AMG GT R, which broke cover last summer during the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Powering the high-performance model is the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which was massaged to deliver 585 PS (577 HP) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque, helping it go from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.6 seconds, and up to a top speed of 318 km/h (198 mph).
However, the GT R won't sit at the top of the AMG family for long, as the Germans already have a hypercar in store. Codenamed the 'Project One', the impressive vehicle will be powered by the Formula 1 1.6-liter V6 and an electric motor, which will deliver more than 1,000 HP. Limited to 200-300 units, it will be presented in the second half of 2017.