Mercedes-AMG To Add Hybrids After 2020, Company Boss Says

The boss of Mercedes-AMG says that the German performance brand will adopt electrification in its future range of models.
Beyond the upcoming AMG hypercar with its Formula 1-derived powertrain, Tobias Moers recently told Motor Authority that more accessible hybrid models will be added to its range early next decade.
“We are not able to change the future. It's a really exciting situation in the automotive industry. Everybody is talking about electrification and hybridization of drivetrains. Electrification gives you extra power and extra efficiency...in a different way for the performance segment.
“When we talk about an AMG hybrid or an electric powertrain, it's something we expect beyond 2020 for sure,” he said.
Introducing models with some form of hybridization makes sense for a brand like Mercedes-AMG. Not only do such powertrains make more power than traditional internal combustion engines but they are also more fuel efficient.
Additionally, BMW’s M division recently confirmed its willingness to add electrification to its models in the future meaning AMG could soon be engaging in an epic war of powerful hybrids. We can’t wait.