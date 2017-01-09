Mercedes-Benz B-Class Welcomes Special 'Edition B' Variant

There’s no doubt that the Mercedes-Benz B-Class is the most neglected model in the brand’s fleet of vehicles. Nevertheless, Daimler hasn’t completely forgotten about it and has just unveiled a new trim level for the compact model.
Dubbed the Edition B package, it includes a number of usually optional features and is offered for all existing B-Class variants.
Among the key features of the B-Class Edition B is Garmin MAP pilot, Active park assistant with PARKTRONIC, heated front seats, high-performance LED headlights and adaptive high beams. Additionally, it includes a 20 CD stacker and can be optioned with the COMAND Online Navigation System for an additional 1,904 euros.
Unlike some Mercedes-Benz packages, particularly those dubbed Edition 1, there are no exterior visual giveaways for the B-Class Edition B meaning customers will be able to enjoy all the added features without anyone knowing.