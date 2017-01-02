Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe Gets Virtual Widebody Treatment

Sure, it may be hard to differentiate the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe from its C-Class Coupe and S-Class Coupe siblings, but there's no denying its attractiveness.
It is reported that Mercedes-Benz is working on a number of AMG-badged variants, including a range-topping E63 and a new version called the E50. Both of these can be expected to feature bold new designs, but for rendering artists YasidDESIGN and HPF Design, the two-door E-Class could benefit from some truly extreme visual modifications.
Starting with Yasid's take on the E-Class Coupe (pictured above), it turns the sleek Merc into a wild creation that would look right at home racing in DTM championship. The entire front fascia has been lowered and a new bonnet installed. Additionally, there's a set of flared wheel arches, very wide wheels and tires and a large rear wing.
As for HPF's model, it seems slightly more appropriate for the street but would still be utterly unusable. For example, the front includes a new bumper and splitter which barely clears the ground. A lowered set of side skirts have also been implemented alongside flared wheel arches with Liberty Walk-style exposed rivets and, of course, the obligatory rear wing and custom hood.