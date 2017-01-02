Mercedes-Benz Subcompact SUV Would Make For A Nice Audi Q2 Rival

With an extensive SUV lineup that counts everything, from the GLA to the GLS, Mercedes-Benz has what it needs to follow the increased demand in such vehicles.
But does an even smaller model make any sense? Well, considering that Audi has already went down this road by introducing the Q2 earlier this year, the answer would be 'yes', as it could offer Ingolstadt's small premium crossover a true rival.
Of course, there's no official data to point into this direction for now, but that hasn’t stopped TheophilusChin from imagining it, with GLA influences, wrapped up in a petite design.
If the German car brand would eventually give it a shot means that it should keep its costs down in order to make it count. And to make it even more affordable, the subcompact SUV would probably need to be based on a similar hatch, one that currently lacks from Mercedes-Benz's lineup. Plus, considering that the brand's new naming strategy has went down to 'A' for the smaller models already, naming it would also be a problem...