Mercedes-Benz Teases Facelifted 2018 GLA Before Detroit Reveal

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that a facelifted GLA will debut at the Detroit Auto Show 2017 in just a matter of days.
Teased in the image above, the visual differences between the refreshed GLA and the outgoing model are hard to pinpoint. With that being said, it appears that the front bumper has been restyled and we expect the rear to have received similar modifications. New headlights and taillights are also likely.
Complementing the exterior tweaks will be a number of upgrades to the interior. They will probably include a larger 8-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink compatibility. Other small interior features may also be refreshed.
Soon after the refreshed GLA is unveiled, it will arrive in dealerships throughout the world.