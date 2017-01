Mercedes-Benz To Build A New Factory In Russia Next Year

PHOTO GALLERY

Following years of speculation , Daimler has finally agreed to build a new factory in Russia, for its Mercedes-Benz brand.Confirmed by the country's Trade and Industry minister, Denis Manturov, who spoke withon the topic, asreports, the plant's construction will begin in 2018, at a site near Moscow.Manturov added that a contract will be signed shortly between the government and automaker.Contacted by, a Daimler spokesperson admitted that talks are underway: "A previous report says that Daimler will invest around €200 million ($212 million) into the factory that will able to assemble roughly 30,000 SUVs annually , from imported kits.Once the decision becomes inal, Daimler will join BMW in the Russian market , which chose local contract manufacturer Avtotor to produce the 3-, 5- and 7-Series, along with the X1, X3, X4, X5 and X6, from kits, in Kaliningrad.Moreover, Audi is also present in Russia , where it assembles sedans and SUVs at a plant owned by the Volkswagen Group, in Kaluga.