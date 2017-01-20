Mercedes-Benz To Expand Compact Family With Electric Hatch And Crossover

Mercedes-Benz are getting ready to enter the electric car wars with a number of new models including a dedicated compact hatch.
Believed to go on sale before the turn of the decade, possibly using the EQA moniker, as part of the company's EQ sub-brand, the zero-emission compact model was hinted by the Mercedes-Benz VP for Marketing, Jens Theimer, during the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, who told AutoExpress:
"We will see EQ cars in every segment, from compact cars to big segments."
If these are indeed the automaker's plans, then expect their compact EV to be close to the next generation A-Class, while being underpinned by a new scalable platform. This architecture allows for an electric motor to be placed on each axle to provide permanent AWD, but to reduce costs, the compact hatch will only get one electric motor and offer a range of around 500km (~310 miles).
Another electric model in the works is a crossover based on the same architecture as the EQA and inspired by the Generation EQ Concept, presented last fall in Paris.
Besides expanding their compact family with zero-emission models, Mercedes-Benz are also expected to launch a new SUV named the GLB which will be based on the same MFA2 platform as the upcoming A-Class. To differentiate itself from the more crossover-ish GLA, the GLB will have more rugged looks and be more capable off-road.
Rounding up the lineup will be a four-door version of the next A-Class, which will compete against the Audi A3 and BMW 1-Series sedans in select markets like China. It will also be underpinned by the second generation MFA platform and it's expected to slot between the CLA and C-Class.
Note: Mercedes-Benz Generation EQ Concept pictured