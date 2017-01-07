Mercedes Bringing AMG GT Facelift And GT C Edition 50 Coupes To Detroit

Joining the facelifted GLA crossover and the new E-Class Coupe at Mercedes-Benz’s Detroit auto show booth will be a renewed lineup of AMG GT coupes.
Mercedes’ AMG division is withholding details for now, but the Germans mentioned that the AMG GT and AMG GT S will “benefit from a facelift and technical upgrade”, which could include the distinctive new 300 SL Panamericana inspired grille featured on the ‘R’ and Roadster models.
The long-rumored AMG GT C coupe modeled after the GT C Roadster (pictured above) will also have its world premiere in Detroit as an ‘Edition 50’ special celebrating the performance sub-brand’s 50th anniversary. It will get the same improvements as the open top ‘C’ model and then some more to justify its special edition tag, likely with unique color choices inside and out, bespoke trim and added equipment.
As with the AMG GT C Roadster, the C Coupe will benefit from a 47hp boost over the ‘S’ coupe, with the tuned twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine delivering 550hp and 501lb-ft (680Nm), together with altered gear ratios for the 7sp dual-clutch transmission. It will also feature the wilder GT R’s rear axle steering, electronic locking differential, active air management and a wider rear track along with more aggressive bodywork. Expect it to be a smidge faster than the C Roadster that hits 100km/h (62mph) in 3.7 seconds before topping out at an electronically limited 196mph (316km/h).
The 2017 Detroit auto show runs January 8-22 and is open to the public from January 14.
Note: Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster pictured above