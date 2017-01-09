Mercedes Designer Says Hybrid Hypercar Is 'Perfect'

Mercedes-Benz is extremely confident in its upcoming hybrid hypercar, particularly on a styling front.
During an interview with Car Advice at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, the German firm’s chief designer Gorden Wagener said that the vehicle’s design is a real winner.
“The car is very clean and pure, but also very extreme. Such a proportion is almost like you have a penalty shot in soccer without a goalkeeper. You can’t do much wrong, because it’s low, it’s wide – it’s perfect, it’s stunning.
“The hard part is what makes it different to all other super or hypercars that are out there. What makes it the Mercedes of the hypercar, and always relates it to formula one?” he posited. “I think this is a very special car – it happens maybe once every 50 years or so, so you truly make a statement in history here. And you’d better do it good, yeah?” he said
When the Mercedes-AMG hypercar hits the market, it will directly rival the Aston Martin AM-RB 001. Unlike the Aston which will use a naturally-aspirated V12 engine, the AMG will draw its power from the same hybrid setup of the brand’s current Formula 1 cars. That means it will include a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine and all up, should pump out around 1,000 hp.
The car will also include a number of advanced aerodynamic components and perhaps most importantly, be completely street legal.