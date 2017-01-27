Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain Goes On Sale In Germany From €58k

Mercedes-Benz has started taking orders for the new E-Class All-Terrain in Germany, with other markets soon to follow.
Priced from €58,101.75 ($62,313), it comes in E220 d 4Matic flavor, utilizing a 2.0-liter diesel engine that churns out 194 PS (191 HP) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. The quicker E350 d model will be joining the lineup later this year.
Channeling the output to the 4Matic all-wheel drive system is a 9-speed automatic transmission. In this form, the E220 d needs 8 seconds flat to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph), and it can keep going up to a top speed of 232 km/h (144 mph), while dropping a combined 5.2-5.3 l/100 km (45.23/44.38 mpg US), and emitting 137-139 g/km of CO2.
Based on the Avantgarde interior line, with Exclusive and Designo appointments available at an extra cost, it comes with standard aluminum trim with light carbon-grain finish, stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs, and floor mats with the All-Terrain lettering.
As for its exterior appearance, it features distinctive front and rear bumpers, a twin-louvre grille with an integrated star, and special side skirts, in addition to the increased ground clearance with the Air Body Control suspension.
The first units of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain will arrive in showrooms starting from March.