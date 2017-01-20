Mercedes-Maybach SUV Coming In 2 Years With GLS Underpinnings

After launching high-end versions of the latest S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach are prepping the introduction of their SUV.
Expected to hit the market in 2019, the vehicle will rival the likes of the Bentley Bentayga, the upcoming Rolls-Royce Cullinan and probably the BMW X7, based on the same underpinnings as the next generation GLS, Autocar reports.
However, this doesn’t mean that the new ultra luxurious SUV will be just a plusher version of the new GLS, as it will get its own styling elements, some of which will be inspired by the Maybach 6 Coupe Concept shown last year at Pebble Beach.
Among the visual features that will set it apart from the standard model will be a new grille, different light graphics, more chrome and probably an extended wheelbase, improving the rear legroom.
Unlike the GLS, and its ability of carrying up to seven passengers, the Mercedes-Maybach SUV will come with standard seating for four and optional five. Additionally, its luxurious cabin will get exclusive features beyond those offered by the current Designo line in order to set it apart from its lesser siblings, including top-end materials, bespoke touches and the latest gadgets.
Powering the new vehicle will probably be the company's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, working together with a 9-speed automatic gearbox, but a larger 6.0-liter V12 twin-turbo is also possible. The 4Matic AWD and Air Body Control air suspension will be offered as standard, and chances are that the Mercedes-Maybach SUV will also benefit from electrification later down its life cycle.
Rendering courtesy of RemcoM