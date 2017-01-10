Mercedes-Maybach SUV Confirmed, Electrification Is On The Table

Mercedes-Benz may have a wide range of SUVs sitting at their disposal, by a Maybach model would top them all.
Speculated over the years on several occasions, a Maybach SUV was confirmed by the head of Mercedes-Benz, Dieter Zetsche, during the 2017 Detroit Auto Show: "I'd like to say you will be seeing it, but I'll leave it at that," he told AutoExpress.
Zetsche declined to provide any specific information on the Mercedes-Maybach SUV, but given the current market for such vehicles, it should compete against the likes of the Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and perhaps to some extent, the Lamborghini Urus too, featuring top of the end materials and technology items.
Moreover, besides the usual internal combustion engines that are believed to be part of the lineup, the SUV could also go down the electrification road, as it was hinted by Jens Thiemer, the Mercedes VP for Marketing.
"We will, I call it, begin 'EQ-ing' our cars. We will also see electric cars from Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach, so that's what we are thinking. Electrification will, of course, hit every car, and we have to be prepared. There will come a point in time where the complete portfolio will become electrified - whether it's plug-in hybrid or pure electric engines", Thiemer said.
There's no official date for when the Mercedes-Maybach SUV will roll out, but it could be presented at the turn of the decade, with 'greener' versions following later on.
* Note: Maybach coupe concept pictured