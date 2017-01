Mercedes Preparing To Cement Its Place Among Compact Luxury Crossovers With 2nd-Gen GLA

Photo Gallery

Less than two weeks ago, at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show , Mercedes-Benz took the wraps off a facelifted version of its entry-level GLA crossover. As it turns out, that will be just a stop-gap until the next-generation model arrives.And as you can see from these spy shots, the Silver Star automaker is already working on it.Spied undergoing cold-weather development in the ice and snow is a test mule for the second-generation GLA – the most rugged model in Daimler's expanding small-car lineup.Essentially a taller version of the A-Class, the GLA is Benz's entry into a growing market for compact luxury crossovers, going up against the likes of the BMW X1 Audi Q3 , and Infiniti QX30 . That puts it at the bottom end of the German automaker's broadening array of crossovers , slotting in underneath the GLC – not to mention the larger GLE and GLS models.Introduced late in 2013 as a 2014 model, the GLA is tipped for replacement late in 2019 or early 2020. Like the current version, the new model is anticipated to offer an array of turbocharged four-cylinder engines, ranging all the way up to the performance-oriented AMG GLA45. Expect its successor to do the same, and potentially even include an electrified version as well – be it a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or full electric model.