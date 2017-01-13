Mercedes Reveals UK Pricing & Specs For Updated GLA

Mercedes' facelifted GLA is now on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £25,880 for the GLA 200 SE version, as first deliveries are scheduled for April.
Customers will be able to purchase the updated GLA while choosing between three petrol and two diesel engines, with power outputs ranging from 136 HP to 381 HP.
In total, you've got the GLA 200, GLA 250 4MATIC and the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45, all running on petrol, and then the GLA 200 d 4MATIC and GLA 220 d 4MATIC, both utilizing the same 2.1-liter turbodiesel engine, with 136 HP and 177 HP respectively.
UK buyers will find the cars available in either SE, Sport or AMG Line trim, where the entry-level SE now benefits from having Keyless-Go as standard, alongside Apple CarPlay, a reversing camera and off-road comfort suspension. The 360-degree camera is available as an option for £330, in conjunction with the Premium and Premium Plus packages.
The Premium Plus package is available for £1,695 and features Garmin sat-nav, parking pilot, LED headlights with adaptive high beam assist. The Premium Plus pack on the other hand adds the Keyless-Go comfort pack and a panoramic sunroof.
There's also a new WhiteArt Edition based on the AMG Line trim, which costs upwards of £31,260 for the GLA 200. This special edition model comes with 19" alloys with a high-sheen finish, black leather upholstery with white and crystal gray stripes, and black floor mats with 'EDITION' lettering.
Finally, the GLA 45 4MATIC Yellow Night Edition is priced from £53,135 and is available [the spec] not just on the GLA 45, but also on the A 45, CLA 45 and CLA 45 Shooting Brake. Standard features include the AMG aerodynamics pack, AMG Night pack, 20" AMG 10-spoke alloys with yellow-painted rims, body styling with yellow accents on the diffuser, rear wing and mirror housings, cosmos black metallic paint, Keyless-Go Comfort pack, AMG performance steering wheel in Nappa leather and Artico leather upholstery with yellow highlight stripes.