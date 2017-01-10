Mercedes To Add A Four-Door Sedan And An SUV To Its Compact Model Range

Mercedes has officially confirmed that they are going to expand their compact model lineup to eight models in total, at the official reveal of the updated GLA.
The new members of the compact range will be a four-door sedan version to rival the likes of the A3 Sedan and another, slightly bigger SUV than the GLA to go against the Audi Q3 and the BMW X1, offering both five- and seven-seat versions.
The German company currently enjoys great success on the market from its existing compact models, including the A-Class, B-Class, CLA and CLA Shooting Brake and of course the GLA.
“Since 2012, we have sold more than two million compact cars worldwide,” said Dieter Zetsche, boss of Mercedes. “In the USA, half of those purchasing a Mercedes compact model are customers new to our brand. And in Europe, the average age of an A-Class customer has dropped by more than 13 years compared with 2011.”
The next generation of Mercedes’ compact models will be based on an updated version of the existing platform, called MFA2, which according to a report from Autocar will allow greater visual differentiation between each new model.
“We’re convinced that this success story will continue, which is why we intend to expand our family of compact models – from five at present to eight attractive members,” says Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Daimler.
The new platform will also offer greater stiffness and less weight and can host both three- and four-cylinder units, as well as support different wheelbase lengths and track widths. The new four-door sedan will be previewed in concept form at the Shanghai Motor Show this April while the new SUV which will probably be named GLB will follow on a later date.