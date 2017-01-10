Michigan Man Gets A $128 Ticket For Leaving His Car Running In His Driveway!
| By Brad Anderson |
A 24-year-old man from Michigan recently got a rather unpleasant surprise for leaving his car running in his driveway.
Late last week, while inside his house, Taylor Trupiano did what many people do when the temperature drops under 32 degrees; he left his car unlocked and running in the driveway to warm up. But much to his surprise, when he returned, he found a $128 ticket on his windshield for leaving the motor running with no on around!
While on the surface it may appear that a rogue ticket inspector got involved, the Roseville Police Department is standing by the ticket saying that it violates a local ordinance where cars cannot be left unattended while turned on because someone might steal it.
Speaking with CBS News, and ABC7, Roseville Police Chief James Berlin said “I encourage our officers to write this ticket. All it takes is someone to hop in this car and take off. Then there’s a chase often at a high rate of speed and all that could have been prevented. It's common sense. We can't warn everybody of the law there is. Common sense says you don't leave your car running unattended."
However, that won’t do much to quell Trupiano’s frustration as he posted an image of the fine on his Facebook page where it has been shared almost 14,000 times and has over 5,000 comments.