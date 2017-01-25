Millennials Prefer Cheaper, Smaller Cars, Honda Civic Tops Their List

Unlike their elders, the Generation X, who were born roughly from the early 60s to late 70s, and who look up to price, reliability and brand when buying a new car, Millennials are more aware of the environmental impacts, a recent survey shows.
The study compiled by AutoList and shared on USAToday, reveals that the 25-to-39-year-old age group prefers cheaper and smaller vehicles, with better technology, and tends to keep them for 5 years or less, while members of Generation X will often hold on to their cars for 10 years or more.
"That is a new way of thinking, and puts a lot of pressure on the automakers to innovative", said AutoList VP of data science, Alex Klein, who also believes that this is actually good news for car manufacturers.
As for their favorite vehicles, according to the survey, the Honda Civic tops the list for Millennials, while people ranging in age from 40 to 54 tend to go for the larger and pricier Accord.
The differences between the two generations are blurred when it comes to selecting a pickup truck, as while the former would have a Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Generation Xers prefer Ford's F-150. The same goes for SUVs, as the most common one bought by Millennials is the Honda CR-V, with Gen Xs going for the Toyota RAV4.