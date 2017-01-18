Misha Designs Debuts New Body Kits For Ferrari 488

If you belong to an elite group of people who feel the need to further customize their Ferrari, Misha Designs has just revealed their latest body kit options for the new turbocharged 488 GTB.
After their successful take on the Ferrari 458, the tuning specialists moved on into creating their take on its successor, the 488 GTB.
Misha Designs will offer two versions of their new 488 body kit, Regular and Limited widebody kit. The latter comes with 3-inch wider quarter panels, a more exposed rear diffuser and a large rear wing, with the company saying they will made only 20 units.
The front end is inspired by F1 and comes with a large double splitter carbon lip, while the bonnet matches the new style with more aggressive styling and a large, exposed-carbon area in the middle. The rear end mimics the style of the track-only FXX-K and comes with a huge rear diffuser that’s adjusted to the 488’s exhaust position and style.
Misha Designs’ Regular kit includes in total the front bumper, bonnet, side skirts, side air intake covers, rear bumper and spoiler wing, with all the body parts replacing the factory ones without any modification, as they can be mounted at the original factory mounting points.
Similarly, the Limited widebody kit is comprised by a front bumper, bonnet, wide body front fenders, wide body side skirts, side air intake covers, 3 inch wider quarter panels, wide body rear bumper, spoiler and a large top wing.
Each part of both kits is made out of carbon fiber, with Misha Designs now taking pre-orders. First deliveries will start in April/May.