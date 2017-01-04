Mitsubishi BSX Is A Seriously Pumped Up, Imaginery, Small SUV

It might be nothing more than an artist's study, but this Mitsubishi looks just about ready to take off.
Penned by Piotr Moskala and posted on DesignerSpace, the small SUV features aggressive lines across its exterior, an odd-shaped grille that sits above an aggressive bumper, flanked by futuristic-looking headlights and large wheels wrapped in low-profile tires.
So far, however, there's no indication so far that Mitsubishi plans to enter the subcompact SUV segment. Instead, the Japanese automaker is busy readying the next generation of the Outlander Sport / ASX that should launch sometime this year.
The new crossover has been already scooped in the wild, with its styling cues inspired by the XR-PHEV II Concept, with a slightly sloping roof line and a sporty rear end. The new SUV will be powered by a range of petrol and diesel engines and come in front- and all-wheel drive versions, while a plug-in hybrid could also be part of the lineup.